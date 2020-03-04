Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Vice PM, reps of Association of European Businesses hold talks

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 March 2020, 09:55
Vice PM, reps of Association of European Businesses hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar spoke about the favorable investment climate in the country, the press service of the Prime Minister informs.

The roundtable attendees noted that last year Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.5%. It was informed that the Government’s priority is attracting quality foreign investment in non-resource sector.

In turn, AEB Chairman of the Board and President of Schneider Electric in Russia and the CIS Johan Vanderplaetse emphasized the relevance of Kazakhstan’s economy diversification in light of changing structure of the global energy consumption.

In addition, business representatives considered the possibility of participating in government programs and initiatives to support the Industry 4.0, green economy, sustainable development, electric transport infrastructure in the Republic of Kazakhstan through technology transfer and localization.


Investment projects    Government of Kazakhstan   Business, companies  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bublik of Kazakhstan into Halle Open semifinal
Bublik of Kazakhstan into Halle Open semifinal
Foreign media on Kazakhstan: wildfires in Abai region, Syrian talks, German president Steinmeier’s visit
Foreign media on Kazakhstan: wildfires in Abai region, Syrian talks, German president Steinmeier’s visit
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru erupts, people warned to stay away
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru erupts, people warned to stay away
June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
June 24. Today's Birthdays
June 24. Today's Birthdays
6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain
Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain
L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan