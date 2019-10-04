Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Vice PM presents letters of thanks to Karaganda teachers

Alzhanova Raushan
4 October 2019, 18:48
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Vice Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev, Minister of Education Askhat Aymagambetov and Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek have met with the pedagogical community of the region.

The meeting was held at the Karaganda Higher Polytechnic College. It was attended by veterans of pedagogical work, young teachers, university rectors and heads of educational organizations.

Deputy Prime Minister congratulated the teachers on the upcoming Teacher’s Day. He expressed special thanks to the veteran teachers. Berdibek Saparbayev presented 8 Karaganda teachers with letters of appreciation on behalf of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Saparbayev spoke about measures being taken by the state to support educators.

«Today, the school's material and technical base has improved. In total, over the years of independence, we have built more than 1,000 schools. And this work is underway. Kazakhstan’s quality of education is improving», said Berdibek Saparbayev.

Education Minister Askhat Aymagambetov told about the new bill «On the Status of Teachers» which is currently under consideration by the Parliament.

He noted the innovations that are expected to be imposed in preschool and school education.

The Deputy Prime Minister also visited the venue of the first regional championship of AgroSkills on agricultural competencies. Students of 9-10 grades demonstrated their abilities in the ZhasАgroSkills professional skill competition.

