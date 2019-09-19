Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    Vice PM pays working trip to Almaty

    19 September 2019, 10:18

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has arrived in Almaty on a working trip, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He visited an IT-technology park, a center for Process Innovation as well as a center for Remote Sensing of Earth located at KazNU named after al-Farabi. Deputy Prime Minister was demonstrated the developments made in the educational institution. In particular, the intellectual robot QazBot which is able to hear, see, speak, understand, ask and answer various questions.

    In the library of the university Mr. Saparbayev visited the Al-Farabi Museum. Al-Farabi was known in the West as Alpharabius. He was a renowned philosopher and jurist who wrote in the fields of political philosophy, metaphysics, ethics and logic. He was also a scientist, cosmologist, mathematician and music scholar.

    B. Saparbayev got acquainted with the fund of rare and valuable books, visited a museum called «Seven faces of the Great Steppe» and the hall of the First President.

    It is reported that Deputy Prime Minister will also attend the global university summit.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture Education Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy