Alzhanova Raushan
19 September 2019, 10:18
Vice PM pays working trip to Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has arrived in Almaty on a working trip, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He visited an IT-technology park, a center for Process Innovation as well as a center for Remote Sensing of Earth located at KazNU named after al-Farabi. Deputy Prime Minister was demonstrated the developments made in the educational institution. In particular, the intellectual robot QazBot which is able to hear, see, speak, understand, ask and answer various questions.

photo

In the library of the university Mr. Saparbayev visited the Al-Farabi Museum. Al-Farabi was known in the West as Alpharabius. He was a renowned philosopher and jurist who wrote in the fields of political philosophy, metaphysics, ethics and logic. He was also a scientist, cosmologist, mathematician and music scholar.

B. Saparbayev got acquainted with the fund of rare and valuable books, visited a museum called «Seven faces of the Great Steppe» and the hall of the First President.

photo

photo

It is reported that Deputy Prime Minister will also attend the global university summit.


Culture   Education    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
