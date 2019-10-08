Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Vice PM participates in Kazakh-German Business Forum

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 October 2019, 11:24
Vice PM participates in Kazakh-German Business Forum

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar headed a delegation of Kazakhstan to the Kazakh-German Business Forum held in Berlin, Kazinform reports.

The delegation included the representatives of the country’s key governmental structures and quasi-public corporations, the press service of the Government says.

More than 200 representatives of the two countries’ business communities gathered for the Forum which discussed the promising projects in investment and economic spheres. Agreements on implementation of joint investment projects to the amount of $700mn were concluded. The prospects of cooperation with LindeGas, SMS Group, CLAAS Group and others were discussed as well.

photo

Taking the floor, Roman Sklyar said that the Business Forum became a good platform for intensifying the trade-economic and investment cooperation. The event boosts the development of partnership in logistics and opens new horizons for the bilateral interaction.

According to Roman Sklyar, Germany has been Kazakhstan’s strategic partner and reliable friend for many years. In 27 years of diplomatic relations, the countries have built a strong architecture of cooperation.

photo

Besides, throughout many years Germany has been one of the leading foreign economic partners of Kazakhstan. Thus, commodity turnover in 2018 reached ahistorical peak of $5.1bn which is approximately 58% of Germany’s foreign trade with all the Central Asian countries. In the past 14 years, German companies invested around $5bn in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan was a reliable partner of Germany in Central Asia. Today Kazakhstan offers best conditions for doing business since all the initiatives of businessmen are backed by the state and the Government, he added.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Germany   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year