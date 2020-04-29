Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Vice PM inspects construction of republican subordinance road

    29 April 2020, 09:17

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, as part of a working trip to Atyrau region, got acquainted with the implementation of infrastructure projects of under Nurly Zhol program, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Roman Sklyar and Akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov have visited the border area «Kurmangazy». Deputy Prime Minister inspected the operation of the Kurmangazy checkpoint and the construction of the republican highway Aktobe - Atyrau - the border of the Russian Federation.


    The Kurmangazy automobile checkpoint was opened for multilateral traffic in 2004. Every day, up to 4 thousand people and 1200 vehicles pass the border checkpoints.


    In addition, Roman Sklyar and Makhambet Dosmukhambetov visited the reconstruction of the Aktobe - Atyrau - border of the Russian Federation highway. The total length of the road is 893 km.


    In conclusion, Deputy PM set tasks for the timely and high-quality completion of the construction.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Atyrau region Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador