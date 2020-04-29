Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Vice PM inspects construction of republican subordinance road

Alzhanova Raushan
29 April 2020, 09:17
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, as part of a working trip to Atyrau region, got acquainted with the implementation of infrastructure projects of under Nurly Zhol program, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar and Akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov have visited the border area «Kurmangazy». Deputy Prime Minister inspected the operation of the Kurmangazy checkpoint and the construction of the republican highway Aktobe - Atyrau - the border of the Russian Federation.

photo


The Kurmangazy automobile checkpoint was opened for multilateral traffic in 2004. Every day, up to 4 thousand people and 1200 vehicles pass the border checkpoints.

photo


In addition, Roman Sklyar and Makhambet Dosmukhambetov visited the reconstruction of the Aktobe - Atyrau - border of the Russian Federation highway. The total length of the road is 893 km.

photo


In conclusion, Deputy PM set tasks for the timely and high-quality completion of the construction.


Akimat    Atyrau region   Government of Kazakhstan  
