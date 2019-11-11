Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Vice PM holds meeting of special commission on power outage

    11 November 2019, 16:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A first meeting of the special commission to investigate the reasons of the accident which led to a power blackout in the left bank of the Kazakh capital was held, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Prime Minister.

    It was earlier reported that t he Ministry of Energy was instructed to promptly conduct an investigation to determine the causes of the power outage and bring the perpetrators to justice.

    Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar heads the special commission.

    It bears to remind that President Tokayev also ordered the Government and the Nur-Sultan city administration to conduct immediate measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

    The left bank of the Kazakh capital suffered partial power blackout this weekend, leaving its administrative center as well as shopping malls and residential complexes without power on November 10 and 11. The supply of electricity was mainly restored earlier this morning.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt