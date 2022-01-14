Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Vice Minister of National Economy relieved of the post

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 January 2022, 17:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aigul Shaimova has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the Government of the country, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Ms Shaimova was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.

Born in 1979 she is a native of Tselinograd region (present-day Akmola region).She is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian University, the Financial Police Academy and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Throughout her professional career, she worked at the Agency of the Financial Police of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes, and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Between September 2016 and July 2019 she was the Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

She has been serving as the Vice Minister of National Economy since July 2019.


