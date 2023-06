Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Bauyrzhan Omarbekov as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1983 in Turkestan region is the graduate of the Auezzov South Kazakhstan State University.

Since February 2021 up to resent served as the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.