    Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan appointed

    13 January 2022, 15:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Abzal Abdikarimov as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1987 in Turkestan region is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, Kings College London, University of London, IE Business School.

    He is the member of the Presidential youth candidates pool.

    Since 2019 up to present acted as head of the department of the Competition Development and Protection Agency in Nur-Sultan.


