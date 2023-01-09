Vice Minister of Justice relieved of his post

9 January 2023, 10:34

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree, Almat Madaliyev has been relieved of his post of the Vice Minister of Justice due to a transfer to another position, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Born in 1986, in Almaty, Almat Madaliyev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and George Washington University Law School.

He began his career in 2004 as a lawyer in «Choice of Youth» public fund. From 2009 to 2010, he held various positions at the Accounts Committee (now Supreme Audit Chamber). Since October 2010, he has worked at the Ministry of Justice. In March 2019, he was appointed the Vice Minister of Justice.

Photo: gov.kz