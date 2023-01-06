Go to the main site
    Vice Minister of Information relieved of the post

    6 January 2023, 12:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Danilov was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    He was relieved of the post based on the resignation submitted.

    Born in 1991 in Karaganda, Alexander Danilov is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Throughout his career he held various posts in youth organizations and private companies.

    Between July 2020 and January 2022 he helmed Stopfake.kz project.

    He was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in January 2022.


