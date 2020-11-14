Vice Minister of Information pays visit to Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Bolat Tlepov paid a working visit to Turkestan region where he visited a number of cultural facilities, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

While in Turkestan region, Vice Minister Tlepov visited the Congress Hall, Alatau Media Ortalygy (Media Center), the library of the Yassawi Kazakh-Turkish University and the branch office of the Rukhani Janghyru program.

He was reported on the implementation of the Rukhani Kanghyru program in the region, including online open lessons, challenges, competitions, and meetings.

Bolat Tlepov also met with heads of non-governmental organizations and exchanged views on the forthcoming projects and plans for the future.



