Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Adlet Sarsembayev relieved of his duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Adlbek Sarsembayev has been relieved of his duties, the Prime Minister’s press office informs.

Adlet Sarsembayev has held this post from March 1, 2021.

Photo:primeminister.kz