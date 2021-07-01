Go to the main site
    Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development relieved of the post

    1 July 2021, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Amaniyaz Yerzhanov has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

    Born in 1960 in West Kazakhstan region, Mr. Yerzhanov is a graduate of the Dzhambul Construction Institute and the Kazakh State Management Academy.

    He began his professional career in 1982 as a chief engineer.

    In 2018-2019 he served as the Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since March 2019 till present he held the post of the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


