    Vice Minister of Healthcare urges Kazakhstani parents to vaccinate their children

    17 November 2021, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 3,000 children have been vaccinated in Kazakhstan with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so far, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Wednesday that 3,300 children have already been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection countrywide. Teenagers aged 12-17 can get vaccinated both at schools and outpatient clinics.

    According to the Vice Minister of Healthcare, the vaccination of schoolchildren is carried out gradually. Kazakhstani teens can get vaccinated with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians. Pregnant women and nursing mothers can also get immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    Vice Minister Giniyat stressed that parents are responsible for health of their children and it is up to them to make the decision regarding the vaccination against the coronavirus infection. In her words, hospitals are filled with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

    Giniyat added that Pfizer vaccine has been clinically tested and has proved its efficiency and that Kazakhstan has purchased enough doses of the vaccine to inoculate all children in the country.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination with Pfizer vaccine has started on November 15. Kazakhstan authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
