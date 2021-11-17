Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Vice Minister of Healthcare urges Kazakhstani parents to vaccinate their children

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 15:39
Vice Minister of Healthcare urges Kazakhstani parents to vaccinate their children

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 3,000 children have been vaccinated in Kazakhstan with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so far, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Wednesday that 3,300 children have already been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection countrywide. Teenagers aged 12-17 can get vaccinated both at schools and outpatient clinics.

According to the Vice Minister of Healthcare, the vaccination of schoolchildren is carried out gradually. Kazakhstani teens can get vaccinated with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians. Pregnant women and nursing mothers can also get immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vice Minister Giniyat stressed that parents are responsible for health of their children and it is up to them to make the decision regarding the vaccination against the coronavirus infection. In her words, hospitals are filled with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Giniyat added that Pfizer vaccine has been clinically tested and has proved its efficiency and that Kazakhstan has purchased enough doses of the vaccine to inoculate all children in the country.

It bears to remind that the vaccination with Pfizer vaccine has started on November 15. Kazakhstan authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships