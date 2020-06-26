Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Vice Minister of Healthcare Aktayeva steps down

    26 June 2020, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lyazzat Aktayeva has stepped down from the post of the Vice Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Vice Minister Aktayeva tendered her resignation which was approved by the Government of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1965, Lyazzat Aktayeva is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She dedicated her professional career to medical sphere. Ms Aktayeva was named as the Vice Minister of Healthcare back in February 2017.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously