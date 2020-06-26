Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Vice Minister of Healthcare Aktayeva steps down

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 June 2020, 14:33
Vice Minister of Healthcare Aktayeva steps down

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lyazzat Aktayeva has stepped down from the post of the Vice Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Vice Minister Aktayeva tendered her resignation which was approved by the Government of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1965, Lyazzat Aktayeva is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

She dedicated her professional career to medical sphere. Ms Aktayeva was named as the Vice Minister of Healthcare back in February 2017.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships