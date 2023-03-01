Vice Minister of Energy relieved of her duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Zhanat Zhakhmetova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan in accordance with the submitted application, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1986 in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the University of Aberdeen.

She was appointed as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan in February 2020.