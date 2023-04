Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan relieved of his duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Asset Magauov of his duties as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the primeminister.kz.

Born in 1972 in Atyrau region is a graduate of the Gubkin State Academy of Oil and Gas.

Since April 2019 up to the present served as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.