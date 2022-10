VetMobile app presented to Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with the VetMobile app within the Digital Bridge Forum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The app designed upon initiative of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry will enable to digitalize procedures for forming and transferring data on animals, thus facilitating the work of vets.



Photo: t.me/bort_01