Veterans Park unveiled in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – A Veterans Park has been unveiled in Taskalinsk district, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorial to the participants in the Chernobyl catastrophe clean-up operation, victims of the nuclear tests in the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, and veterans of the Afghan war sits within the Park.

The new Veterans Park costing the local budget over KZT9mln allows for confortable rest of the dwellers.

Notably, last year the memorial statue was erected with funds from sponsors in the district center.



