Qazaq TV
  Victory Day

Veterans of Great Patriotic War to receive KZT1 million

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 April 2020, 15:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In connection with the celebration of the victory in the Great Patriotic War veterans will be paid KZT1 million, Kazinform reports with citing the official website of the capital’s Akimat.

In connection with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War will receive KZT1 million in Nur-Sultan.

At present, 44 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in the capital. In addition, one-time cash payments will be received by home front workers, wives of deceased invalids and participants of the GPW as well as all persons equated to veterans of the GPW.

In particular, KZT 75,000 one-time cash payment will be given to persons equated to participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War. KZT32,500 will be received by home front workers, the families of dead military personnel and widows of GPW veterans.




