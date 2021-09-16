Go to the main site
    Vero Cell vaccine arrived in E Kazakhstan

    16 September 2021, 13:53

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine against coronavirus infection was delivered to East Kazakhstan, the regional information centre reports.

    The vaccine was approved by the WHO for emergency use this May. The two-dose vaccine showed 79% efficacy.

    Vero Cell is the 6th vaccine registered in Kazakhstan.

    298,000 doses were delivered to the region, 40,000 more will arrive next week. The first bacth was distributed in the region.

    People may choose which vaccine to get. There are three vaccines, namely, Sputnik V, QazVac and Vero Cell, available today in the region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

