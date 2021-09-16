Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Vero Cell vaccine arrived in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2021, 13:53
Vero Cell vaccine arrived in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine against coronavirus infection was delivered to East Kazakhstan, the regional information centre reports.

The vaccine was approved by the WHO for emergency use this May. The two-dose vaccine showed 79% efficacy.

Vero Cell is the 6th vaccine registered in Kazakhstan.

298,000 doses were delivered to the region, 40,000 more will arrive next week. The first bacth was distributed in the region.

People may choose which vaccine to get. There are three vaccines, namely, Sputnik V, QazVac and Vero Cell, available today in the region.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare   Sputnik V   Vero Cell   Oskemen  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final