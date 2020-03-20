Go to the main site
    Verny Capital Group of Companies donates $1mn for fight with coronavirus

    20 March 2020, 18:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Verny Capital Group of Companies informed of its decision to donate $1mn in order to back the stimulus package announced by the President and the Government for stabilizing the economic and social situation in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Head of the company Bulat Utemuratov confirmed his adherence to the principles of social responsibility of business in any conditions.

    «It is a very uneasy period and we should overcome it together,» he said.

    Earlier, Bulat Utemuratov’s Fund allocated 200mn tenge for the fight with the coronavirus in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. These resources were spent on purchase of blood tests and opening mobile testing points together with the Ministry of Healthcare.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Business, companies
