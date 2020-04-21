Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Venice Biennale postpones theatre, dance festivals

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 April 2020, 13:17
VENICE. KAZINFORM The Venice Biennale on Monday released new dates for its theatre and dance festivals, confirmed the dates for its film and music festivals amid the coronavirus emergency, and announced 15 collateral events for its 2020 architecture review.

The 64th International Theatre Festival, directed by Antonio Latella, will take place from September 14 to September 24, instead of from June 29 to July 13, ANSAmed reports.

The 14th Festival of Contemporary Dance, directed by Marie Chouinard, will take place from October 13 to October 25, instead of from June 5 to June 14.

The dates of the 77th International Venice Film Festival, directed by Alberto Barbera, were confirmed (September 2-12), as well as those of the 48th International Contemporary Music Festival directed by Ivan Fedele (September 25-October 4).


