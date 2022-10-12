Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Venezuela’s president says death toll from landslides in Aragua now 39
12 October 2022, 08:27

Venezuela’s president says death toll from landslides in Aragua now 39

BOGOTA . KAZINFORM Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told state television Tuesday that the death toll from landslides and floods in Aragua state has risen to 39, while the number of missing was 56.

Maduro toured the affected areas in the city of Las Tejerias on Monday with a delegation, telling reporters that search and rescue efforts would continue uninterrupted, Anadolu Agency reports.

He said Las Tejerias will be rebuilt, adding that nearly 400 homes were completely destroyed and another 400 were partially damaged.

«Las Tejerias will rise from the ashes like a Phoenix. The people of Las Tejerias are not alone,» he said.

Parts of Venezuela have been receiving above-normal rainfall due to the La Nina weather event.

In the past two weeks, 42 people in the country have lost their lives due to the heavy rains and disasters caused by them.

Maduro also declared three days of national mourning in solidarity with those affected by the disaster.


Photo: aa.com.tr


