1 September 2022 15:39

Vatican Ambassador on Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vatican Ambassador - Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan Francis Assisi Chullikatt spoke of the details of the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan and invited the diplomatic corps to attend a Holy Mass, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Vatican Ambassador said he was impressed by the program of reforms announced by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that the latter made a bold address.

«A bright future is ahead for you,» said Francis Assisi Chullikatt.

He also spoke in detail of the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan, which include him delivering speech in front of the diplomatic corps and civil society at Qazaqstan concert hall on September 12, joining the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and holing a Holy Mass on September 14, which is expected to gather around 6-10 thousand people.

Earlier it was reported that Pope Francis is to hold a Holy Mass within the EXPO International Exhibition Center.


