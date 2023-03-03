Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Varvara Glukhova of Kazakhstan wins mass start gold at Winter Children of Asia Int’s Sports Games

3 March 2023, 17:40
Varvara Glukhova of Kazakhstan wins mass start gold at Winter Children of Asia Int’s Sports Games Фото: instagram.com/drs_kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Varvara Glukhova raced to victory in the speed skating women’s mass start at the Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games in Kemerovo, Russia, Kazinform reports.

Varvara Glukhova, the leader of the Kazakhstani team, finished the distance in 6:11.61 sec. Belarusian Palina Savets grabbed a silver medal and Russian Ekaterina Ostrovskaya settled for bronze.

photo

Earlier it was reported that the second Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games kicked off in Kemerovo, Russia, will run through March 4. The opening ceremony was held at the Kuzbass ice palace.

64 Kazakhstani athletes vie in 6 sports at the tournament.

photo

The Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games was held for the first time in 2019 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia. Kazakhstan represented by 74 athletes won seven gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals and was ranked 6th on the medal standings.


Related news
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev fails at ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis event
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News