Vakhtangov Theatre’s grand tour at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first tour of the Vakhtangov Theatre will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall in the New Year. Star artists of one of Russia’s most famous drama theatres will present exciting performances to residents and guests of the capital: on January 8 and 9 – scenes from Pushkin’s novel Eugene Onegin, on January 10 and 11 – Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

«What could be better than Pushkin, Lermontov, Chekhov, Gogol? With age, you get tired of telling the stories of three-act plays – you want to return to literature, find theatre in literature. Involve artists in the creation of the performance and create the play together using experience, knowledge, culture. Even today, touching the classics gives us such unexpected revelations in the understanding of our time that there is simply nothing to replace it with. You can draw from this source endlessly,» Rimas Tuminas said, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

On January 8 and 9 – Eugene Onegin (scenes from Pushkin’s novel)

Idea, literary composition and staging – Rimas Tuminas. Set Desinger – Adomas Jacovskis. Costume Designer – Mariya Danilova. Composer – Faustas Latenas. Choreographer – Angelica Cholina. Lighting Designer – Maya Shavdatuashvili.

Big-name theatre and film actors will perform the leading roles in the production at the Astana Opera: Sergey Makovetskiy, Leonid Bichevin, Olga Lerman, Lyudmila Maksakova, Irina Kupchenko, Artur Ivanov, Oleg Makarov, Nikolai Romanovsky, Maria Volkova, Natalia Vinokurova, Yury Shlykov.

The premiere of Eugene Onegin took place on February 13, 2013.

The production is a laureate of the Golden Mask Russian National Theatre Award, Crystal Turandot theatre award, the MK theatre award, The Nail of the Season award of the Union of Theater Workers of the Russian Federation; winner of the Baltic House festival directorate prize and a special prize of the Spoleto Festival (Italy).

On January 10 and 11 – Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya (scenes from village life in 2 parts)

Director – Rimas Tuminas. Set and Costume Designer – Adomas Jacovskis. Composer – Faustas Latenas. Lighting Designer – Maya Shavdatuashvili.

Popular Russian actors will present new interpretations of the characters of Chekhov’s play: Sergey Makovetskiy, Yury Shlykov, Lyudmila Maksakova, Vladimir Vdovichenkov, Anna Dubrovskaya, Evgenia Kregzhde, Yury Kraskov, Liubov Korneva, Vitalys Semenovs.

The premiere took place on September 2, 2009, shortly before the 150th anniversary of the great playwright and writer Anton Chekhov. Uncle Vanya opened a new glorious page in the history of the Vakhtangov Theatre and triumphantly continues its ten-year stage life.

The production is a laureate of the Golden Mask Russian National Theatre Award, International Stanislavsky Theatre Award, The Nail of the Season award of the Union of Theater Workers, Crystal Turandot and others.

Rimas Tuminas’ productions of Uncle Vanya and Eugene Onegin were accompanied by full houses and great success among the audiences in the Baltic countries, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine, Greece, Israel, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Great Britain, Canada, USA and China.

The performances of the Vakhtangov Theatre at the Astana Opera will be held as part of the Big Tours project of the Federal Center for Support of Touring, established by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. The Vakhtangov Theatre has been a regular participant in the Big Tours project since 2014. Ulan-Ude, Vladikavkaz, Ufa, Abakan, Petrozavodsk, Saratov, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, Essentuki, Kislovodsk, Astrakhan, Omsk and Tara, Baku and Tbilisi – such is their geography.