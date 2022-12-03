Vadim Pronskiy renews with Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani rider Vadim Pronskiy has extended his contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team for another season (2023).

«I am very seriously preparing for the upcoming season, and I think it should be a good one. There is motivation, there is a great desire to continue working hard to get my first victory at the professional level. There have already been several podiums, I’ve got valuable experience in the Grand Tours, so next year I’m going to take a new step forward ahead. I am already fully in the process of preparation, very soon our team will gather all together for the first pre–season training camp, so all that remains is to work hard and the result won’t keep me waiting», said Vadim Pronskiy.

In the recently ended season Vadim Pronskiy (24) took part in two Grand Tours at once: at the Giro d’Italia he helped Vincenzo Nibali, while at the Vuelta a España he supported Miguel Angel Lopez, the Team’s official website reads.

Pronskiy finished third in the overall standings of the Adriatica Ionica, took a seventh place in a stage of the Tour of the Alps and finished 8th in a stage of the Vuelta a España.

«Vadim keeps on progressing year by year, the first results are coming already, while valuable experience is accumulating – last year it was the Giro, this year he rode two Grand Tours at once, the Giro and the Vuelta and this is a big step forward for an athlete of only 24 years old. As a team, we are carefully working with Vadim Pronskiy, we are leading him in the right direction, so the extension of the contract, in fact, is a logical step. Despite all the difficulties of this season, 2022 has given Vadim a lot, so we can expect a certain breakthrough in the coming year», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

