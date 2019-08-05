Vadim Pronskiy joins Astana Pro Team as a trainee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 1st, the 21-year-old Kazakh rider Vadim Pronskiy joins Astana Pro Team as a trainee. Together with the team Pronskiy will ride some one-day races in Italy and, also, will take part in the Tour of Almaty.

Furthermore, from January 1st, 2020 Vadim Pronskiy will join the only Kazakh team in the UCI WorldTour as a neo-pro rider, the Team’s official website reads.

«I am so happy that Astana Pro Team saw my potential and believed in me. By my opinion, Astana is one of the strongest teams in the WorldTour and this invitation is a great honor. I understand, that coming to this high level I have to learn a lot, I have to change myself, I have to work much more than I did it before. And I am ready for that. This is a big chance for me as an athlete and I will do my best to justify the trust put in me. I want to thank the management of Astana Pro Team and its general partner Samruk-Kazyna for this chance,» said Vadim Pronskiy.

Vadim Pronskiy is a very talented and promising young rider, who has already reached a number of solid results. Thus, in 2018 Vadim won the general classification of one of the most prestigious youth races Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta Mont Blanc. In the current season Pronskiy took a solid 3rd place in the overall standings of the Tour de Langkawi and won the youth classification at the Tour de l’Ain and the Tour of Austria.

«For a few years we are monitoring Vadim Pronskiy and year by year he is improving as a rider, showing a great potential. Last year he impressed us with his big victory at the Giro Valle d’Aosta, but we decided to give him some more time for development, since he is still very young. We decided to bring Vadim on a professional level step by step, providing him some possibilities to race together with our team as a trainee. I am sure, it will be a good experience for him ahead of a huge step into the WorldTour level. Also, during his time as a trainee, he will have a chance to prepare for the World Championships. And, from the next year we are bringing him in Astana Pro Team as a neo-pro rider. I am sure that in our team Vadim will meet all he needs for a qualitative development,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, the general manager of Astana Pro Team.



