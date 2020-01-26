Go to the main site
    Vaccine development underway in China for novel coronavirus

    26 January 2020, 13:41

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Research and development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which has caused a wider outbreak in China, is under way, a scientist from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday, China Daily reports.

    Scientists from the center have successfully isolated the virus, and are working to select the proper strain for vaccine production, Xu Wenbo, head of the center's viral disease control and prevention institute, said.

    Research and development of a vaccine is complex work, which usually requires between two and three years before availability for use, he said, adding it is possible that a new vaccine may be developed within a few years in emergency conditions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

