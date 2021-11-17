Go to the main site
    Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine underway in Almaty city

    17 November 2021, 17:16

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 1,660 teenagers and 250 expectant mothers have been vaccinated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city so far, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Professor of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Ravilya Yegemberdiyeva revealed Wednesday that 1,644 teens and 251 pregnant women got vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in Almaty city.

    Professor Yegemberdiyeva reminded that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for use in children and pregnant women.

    The health office of Almaty city said in a statement that in total 2,202 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the past 24 hours. The second component has been administered to 1,814 people.

    In the past day Almaty city has added 119 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including three symptomless cases. 664 COVID-19 patients, including 16 children, are being treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the city.

    Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign in February 2021, 1,013,983 people have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty, while the second component has been given to 953,075 people.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

