Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine kicks off in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2021, 21:10
Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine kicks off in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has started in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press briefing on Friday, deputy head of the regional health office Kumar Kussemissov confirmed that 56 people, including teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, have been inoculated with first dose of Pfizer vaccine in the first day. Children of healthcare workers were the first to get vaccinated.

Vials of Pfizer vaccine are available at schools where teenagers can be immunized with the written consent of their parents.

Recall that 33,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the region.

In total, 258,071 people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 240,866 people since the start of the mass vaccination campaign in February 2021.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan