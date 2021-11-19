Vaccination with Pfizer begins in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccines were delivered to Atyrau region early this morning, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s health office.

According to the press service, 32,7660 doses of the first and second components of Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the regional pharmaceutical warehouse in the early morning of November 19. The vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer (U.S.) and BioNTech (Germany) will be administered to teens over 12 years old, pregnant and nursing women.

The vaccine will be given on a voluntary basis, the press service added.

In total, 76 thousand pregnant and nursing women as well as teens aged from 12 to 18 are eligible for vaccination with Pfizer in Atyrau region.

Notably, on November 10, in line with the task of the Kazakh Head of State the first batch of Pfizer vaccine authorized by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan. Within the agreement signed earlier, Kazakhstan purchased 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.



