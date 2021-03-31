Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Vaccination with homegrown QazVac vaccine likely to start in late April

    31 March 2021, 19:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine against the coronavirus infection has been given a new name, Vice Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the press conference at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister Daulenov said the Kazakhstani vaccine which was previously called QazCovid-In was renamed into QazVac. He reminded that during the preclinical trials the vaccine was tested on different types of animals and then was tested on volunteers.

    Kazakhstan is expected to roll out vaccination with its homegrown vaccine in late April, added General Director of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems of the Science Committee of the Ministry Kunsulu Zakariya.

    «The mass vaccination with the [homegrown] vaccine is set to begin in late April,» she said, adding that the third phase of clinical trials will be finished by July 9.

    Ms Zakariya revealed that the first batch of QazVac vaccine was ready and was going through biological control. If the vaccine is approved by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it will be supplied to SK-Pharmacy warehouses.

    She also stressed that the Kazakhstani vaccine had 100% efficacy in the first stage of clinical trials and 96% efficacy in the second stage of clinical trials. However, its efficacy may become lower during the third stage of trials.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    3 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    4 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President