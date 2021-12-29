Vaccination rates increasing in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «3,977 people, including 117 pregnant women, 975 nursing mom and 2,885 teens received the 1st dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Akmola region,» Ainagul Mussina, the chief state sanitary doctor of the region, told a briefing.

329,972 people that is 68.9% of eligible population and 44.9% of total population were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine. 299,789 people that is 62.5% of eligible population or 40.8% of total population received both shots. Since November the region increased vaccination rates.

Besides, 19,271 people received the booster jab or the 3rd dose.



