Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Vaccination rates increasing in Akmola region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 December 2021, 19:33
Vaccination rates increasing in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «3,977 people, including 117 pregnant women, 975 nursing mom and 2,885 teens received the 1st dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Akmola region,» Ainagul Mussina, the chief state sanitary doctor of the region, told a briefing.

329,972 people that is 68.9% of eligible population and 44.9% of total population were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine. 299,789 people that is 62.5% of eligible population or 40.8% of total population received both shots. Since November the region increased vaccination rates.

She stressed that 3,977 people, including 117 pregnant women, 975 nursing mom and 2,885 teens received the 1st dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Akmola region. 1,560 people, including 21 pregnant women, 319 breastfeeding moms, 1,220 teens completed the vaccination cycle.

Besides, 19,271 people received the booster jab or the 3rd dose.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10