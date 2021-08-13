Go to the main site
    Vaccination rates decrease in N Kazakhstan

    13 August 2021, 18:48

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan reports worsening of coronavirus situation. 170 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours setting the daily record since the pandemic outbreak, Kazinform reports.

    «The situation has changed drastically in July. For the past 3 weeks occupancy of COVID-19 beds grew 4.5 times from 167 to 775. It means 775 patients are staying in the hospitals as of now. The COVID-19 bed capacity increased in the region threefold from 630 to 1,715. More than 45% are occupied. 11 patients are in critically severe condition. 19 patients were hospitalized daily in June, up to 90 in July-August. The death toll also increased. 39 people died in July-August, 82 died since the pandemic outbreak,» deputy head of healthcare department Kumar Kusemissov told a briefing.

    48 patients are staying in the ICU. 1,800 people are receiving outpatient treatment.

    He urged all to get vaccinated against coronavirus since it is the only way to prevent severe symptoms. He stressed that vaccination rates decreased there. 211,732 were administered the 1st jab, while 174,176 received both shots.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

