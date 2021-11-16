Vaccination of teens with Pfizer vaccine starts in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17 as well as expectant and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has kicked off in Taraz city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ahead of the vaccination doctors check those willing to vaccinate, give them in-depth insight into the Pfizer vaccine and answer all their questions. After the vaccination teenagers who got vaccinated spend at least 30 minutes under medical supervision.

Head of the regional healthcare department Asset Kaliyev reminded that the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection had kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February 2021. In his words, there are plans to immunize at least 631,000 people in Zhambyl region. To date, 576,000 people or 91% have been inoculated against COVID-19 there.

As for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 40,950 doses were delivered to Zhambyl region on November 11, Kaliyev noted. There are 92,960 teens aged between 12-17 as well as 46,270 pregnant women and nursing mothers in the region.

He underscored that teenagers will be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only with the written approval of their parents.

Kaliyev added that the revaccination campaign is expected to start countrywide on November 22.



