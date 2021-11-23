Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Vaccination of pregnant women, teens with Pfizer vaccine starts in Aktobe

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2021, 22:31
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has started in the city of Aktobe after its delivery, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional health office.

According to deputy head of the office Aigul Kushtayeva, in total 40,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to the region. All vials were disseminated among the regional vaccination rooms.

12 people, including eight nursing mothers and four teenagers, have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine on November 22.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It started on 15 November 2021.

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first to get the anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination began on 2 April 2021.


