Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Vaccination of pregnant women, teens ongoing in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 February 2022, 11:53
Vaccination of pregnant women, teens ongoing in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over half of Kazakhstan’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Currently the work on vaccination and revaccination of the population is ongoing in Kazakhstan. To date, 9,2 million people (or 81% of eligible population or 52% of the entire population) has been immunized with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines,» Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Monday.

The second dose, according to her, has been administered to 8,8 million Kazakhstanis or 77% of eligible population and 48% of the entire population.

«Vaccination of teenagers between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers is underway in Kazakhstan as well. A total of 710,000 people have been inoculated with doses of Pfizer vaccine, including 586,000 teenagers, 28,000 pregnant women and 91,000 nursing mothers,» Minister Giniyat added.

In her words, some 1,9 million people in Kazakhstan have been revaccinated.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings