Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Representative of the Public Healthcare Department of Almaty Gulzhainat Tlegen urges the residents of the city to undergo vaccination and revaccination to protect themselves from new variants of coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vaccination enables a person to protect himself from the risks and have mild symptoms if infected, she says.

According to Gulzhainat Tlegen, there is no guarantee that a person will not get sick after vaccination.

«Vaccination allows to boost immune system to resist the next variants of the virus ... Studies from different countries have already proved that protection against the coronavirus infection begins to decline over time after receiving the first doses of vaccines, particularly due to predominance of different variants. We have survived several waves of the pandemic and new strains. We see that each wave weakens, while the virus mutates. Vaccinated people are more resistant to the disease. Human immunity weakens 6, 9 and 12 months after the vaccination. Revaccination is needed to strengthen the post-vaccination immune response,» she explained.

200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Almaty. 193 of them have the symptoms of the infection. 123 patients are treated in hospitals. 500 COVID-19 beds have been opened in the city. 1,662 patients are under medical supervision.



