V Winter Spartakiad kicks off in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2021, 14:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The solemn opening of the V Winter Spartakiad took place in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As head of the sports directorate of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Yelsiyar Kanagatov told a press conference, it is held once in four years. It is the large sports event to select the national team for the Olympic Games. This year the Spartakiad is to take place in one city, Almaty.

The Spartakiad is purposed to select the best sportsmen to join the national teams.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan should develop winter sports.

1,300 athletes from around the country are expected to attend the event. They are to compete in 14 disciplines: biathlon, curling, speed skating, cross-country skiing, figure skating, short track speed skating, men’s ice hockey, women’s ice hockey, alpine skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, freestyle mogul, freestyle acrobatics.

The Spartakiad started on December 8 to run until December 27.

Its organizers are the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, and Sports Department of Almaty city.

