Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Uzbeks detained after ‘trying to smuggle endangered baby orangutan’ to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 October 2019, 09:41
Uzbeks detained after ‘trying to smuggle endangered baby orangutan’ to Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbek customs officers have stopped an attempt to smuggle an orangutan cub to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As noted in the department, in the black market an endangered baby orangutan costs USD50,000-USD70,000. Currently, the primate cub has been transferred to the Tashkent zoo.

Besides the orangutan customs officers found marijuana and hashish, in a total of 0.49 grams, and 4 units of the Regapen drug which is included in the list of super potent substances.

Orangutans are an endangered species, victims of poaching and trafficking. Orangutans are a critically endangered species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature — only about 100,000 remain worldwide.

Combating drugs   Combating crime   Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west