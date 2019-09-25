Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Uzbekistan to unveil its CIS presidency concept in Ashgabat in October

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 September 2019, 22:21
Uzbekistan to unveil its CIS presidency concept in Ashgabat in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan will present its 2020 CIS presidency concept at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Ashgabat on 11 October, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus Nasirdjan Yusupov told the media ahead of the meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives on 25 September, BelTA has learned.

«Uzbekistan will preside in the CIS in 2020 for the first time. The decision on this will be approved at the CIS summit on 11 October. Uzbekistan is actively working on the draft concept. Actually the work is in the final stage. In the year of our presidency we want to discuss the most pressing issues facing all the CIS countries. We also want to create the necessary environment for the more efficient cooperation in the CIS,» Nasirdjan Yusupov said.

The ambassador noted that the council will thoroughly discuss the declaration on strategic economic cooperation in the CIS. The idea of the document was suggested by Turkmenistan, the presiding country. The council will also adopt the statement of the heads of state to the peoples of the CIS member states and world community in connection with the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, BelTA reports.

CIS   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events